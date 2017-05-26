HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Family, friends and fans shared memories of singer Chris Cornell on Friday at a service held at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.
A private memorial took place at the cemetery, located at 6000 Santa Monica Blvd. in Hollywood, before a public viewing of the Soundgarden frontman's burial site at 3 p.m.
Hundreds of people gathered to say their goodbyes to the Soundgarden frontman. Among the stars were Dave Grohl, Tom Morello, Pharrell Williams, Brad Pitt and Christian Bail.
Members of the band Linkin Park performed Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" for the crowd of mourners.
To his fans, the loss is very personal.
"This is one of the saddest days of my life," said fan Melody Andrade. "I'd say it's equal to Elvis passing or John Lennon. This is a huge moment here. I could not miss this."
Cornell is buried appropriately in the garden of legends section of the cemetery.
The 52-year-old Cornell was found unresponsive in a Detroit hotel room May 18, hours after he and the famed grunge band gave a concert.
He is survived by his wife and two children.
According to a coroner's initial autopsy results, the singer hanged himself. However, full toxicology results are still pending. Cornell's wife has suggested that prescription anti-anxiety drugs may have played a role.
"We had the time of our lives in the last decade and I'm sorry, my sweet love, that I did not see what happened to you that night," Vicky Cornell wrote in an open letter published by Billboard magazine. "I'm sorry you were alone, and I know that was not you, my sweet Christopher. Your children know that too, so you can rest in peace."
Cornell gained fame as one of the pioneers of the grunge rock scene as a singer for Audioslave, Temple of the Dog and, most famously, Soundgarden.
