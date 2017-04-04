Chris Evans, McKenna Grace discuss upcoming movie 'Gifted'

In "Gifted," Chris Evans plays a man raising his elementary-school age, math prodigy niece.Uncle Frank, who Evans plays, is determined not to let the youngster's brilliance interfere with experiencing a normal childhood.The change of direction from the Marvel Universe is what drew Evans to the movie."Most characters I play are these noble leaders, they're soldiers, very selfless men. I think Frank kind of has a lot of guilt and shame. I think he's internal and reticent and he doesn't wear his emotions on his sleeve. He was just different from me," Evans said.McKenna Grace, 10, plays the young genius. The character and young actress are both wise beyond their years."'Gifted' is about family. It's about family and how it comes in all shapes, sizes, colors, beliefs. At the end of the day, whoever you love and whoever you care about and whoever cares about you is your family and that's kind of the message behind the movie," Grace said.Evans was gifted with something special himself while making the movie. One scene was shot at an animal shelter. Six of the dogs that were up for adoption were taken in by Evans and some cast and crew members."He's 40 pounds. He's such a sweetie. He's such a good dog," Evans said."Gifted" also stars Octavia Spencer and Jenny Slate. The movie will be released in select theaters on April 17 and nationwide April 21.