Disneyland favorites returning after hiatus amid 'Star Wars'-themed land construction

Classic Disneyland attractions, which were on hiatus for construction of the new "Star Wars"-themed land, will return to the park in July. (Disneyland Resort)

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Classic Disneyland attractions, which were on hiatus for construction of the new "Star Wars"-themed land, will return to the park in July.

The nighttime spectacular "Fantasmic!" show will return on July 17, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

According to the blog, the newly reopened show will combine new mist screens and state-of-the-art projection technology, resulting in brighter and more vibrant visuals than before.

The show will also feature new scenes inspired by Disney animated classics like "Lion King and "Aladdin," including a scene with Aladdin and Jasmine floating over a bed of fog on their flying carpet during the song, "A Whole New World."

Another fan favorite coming out of hibernation -- the classic Rivers of America attractions. Mark Twain Riverboat, Sailing Ship Columbia and Davy Crockett Explorer Canoes will open on July 29. Can't wait that long? irate's Lair on Tom Sawyer Island will be open June 16.

Disney released a new rendering last year of what the Rivers of America would look like once construction is finished in the Star Wars-themed land.

Once reopened, the north bank of the Rivers of America will have a new waterfront, and the new riverbank will also feature several elevated trestles over which the Disneyland Railroad will travel when it reopens along the Rivers of America attractions on July 29, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7.
