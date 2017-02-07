ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Star Wars land to open at Disney parks in 2019

An artist's concept of the planned Star Wars-themed land at Disneyland and Disney World. (Disney/Lucasfilm)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The new Star Wars-themed parks at Disneyland and Walt Disney World will be opening in 2019, company CEO Bob Iger announced Tuesday.

The 14-acre parks are designed to transport guests "to a never-before-seen planet - a remote trading port and one of the last stops before wild space - where Star Wars characters and their stories come to life," the company said.

In one attraction, guests will be able to step aboard the Millennium Falcon, pilot it through space and fire the laser cannons.

In another, they will find themselves in the middle of a battle between Empire stormtroopers and Resistance fighters.

But before the Star Wars lands open, we'll see Pandora: World of Avatar opening at Disney World this May.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent of ABC7.
Related Topics:
entertainmentdisneylandDisney Worldstar warstheme parkAnaheimOrange CountyFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
A look back at the Oscars 30, 20 and 10 years ago
'Battlestar Galactica' actor Richard Hatch dies at 71
Tracy Morgan returns to big screen in 'Fist Fight'
Oscars red carpet showcases actresses' maternity style, baby bumps
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Appeals court hammers on government arguments for Trump's travel ban
Teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate relationship with student
'Battlestar Galactica' actor Richard Hatch dies at 71
Orange County water board declares end to drought emergency
Northridge students honor classmate with Down syndrome, autism
Obama enjoys kitesurfing during post-presidency respite
Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil pipeline
Show More
Upside-down horse rescued from creek bed by OC firefighters
Brighten a sick child's day by sending Valentine's card to Children's Hospital
8 students injured, 1 critically, in Lancaster school bus crash
Man rapes 74-year-old woman in San Bernardino County, deputies say
Tracy Morgan returns to big screen in 'Fist Fight'
More News
Photos
Teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate relationship with student
Upside-down horse rescued from creek bed by OC firefighters
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
More Photos