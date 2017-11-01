The Lion King will be directed by Jon Favreau, who also directed the live-action version of The Jungle Book.
#TheLionKing. 2019. 🦁👑 pic.twitter.com/rSDPkE6nWk— Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) November 1, 2017
"It is a director's dream to assemble a talented team like this to bring this classic story to life," said Favreau via press release.
The all-star cast also includes John Oliver, John Kani, Seth Rogan, Billy Eichner and Keegan-Michael Key.
The movie is slated for release on July 19, 2019.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of of Walt Disney Studios and this station.