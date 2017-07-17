EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=1429371" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "To all who come to this happy place: welcome." - Walt Disney, July 17, 1955 at the opening dedication of Disneyland.

A total of 62 Disney characters gathered at Disneyland's Main Street to sing happy birthday as the park celebrated its 62nd anniversary on Monday.The big birthday bash for Mickey and friends kicked off at noon in front of Cinderalla's Castle for visitors and Disney fanatics at the park to enjoy.The party featured exactly 62 Disney characters, who gathered to sing happy birthday. Every character represented each year Disneyland has been celebrated as the "Happiest Place on Earth."Sunday also marked the debut of the re-imagined Fantasmic show, which will have new scenes inspired by Disney classics like "Aladdin" and "The Lion King."Disneyland is the only theme park designed and built under the direct supervision of Walt Disney. The park was opened on Sunday, July 17, 1955.