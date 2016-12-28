ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Fans, celebrities mourn loss of Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds
From flowers and candles to a red umbrella, fans left tributes to Debbie Reynolds at both of her stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after her death on Wednesday. (KABC)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
From flowers and candles to a red umbrella, fans left tributes to Debbie Reynolds at both of her stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after her death on Wednesday.

She had an iconic performance with Gene Kelly in "Singin' in the Rain" as well as her role on TV's "Will and Grace" as Grace's wise-cracking mother. Fans across the globe remembered the legendary talent.

"I'm so sad because I also got to know her through 'Will and Grace,'" said Marina Marroquin from Guatemala. "She was a great character and someone that we all love. It's very sad."


At the TCL Chinese Theatre, Reynolds' hand and footprints were surrounded by red velvet rope, with many mourners talking about the tragic timing of her death.

"I just know that it was a broken heart. It clearly was a broken heart," said Bradley Laborman, of Culver City.

Many celebrities also reacted to the loss of two Hollywood legends, Reynolds and her daughter, Carrie Fisher, both dying only one day apart.

Actress Debra Messing said in part, "so heartsick. Debbie went to be with Carrie."


A touching vintage photo was shared by actress Martha Plimpton.

