Actress Debbie Reynolds, mother of Carrie Fisher, dies

Debbie Reynolds, actress and the mother of Carrie Fisher, has died Wednesday, one day after her daughter, her family said. She was 84 years old. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)