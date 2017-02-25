OSCARS

Here are your 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards winners

Editors Joi McMillon and Nat Sanders accept the Best Editing award for 'Moonlight' onstage during the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier on February 25. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Film Independent)

It's the night before the Oscars, which means it's time for one last awards show before Hollywood's Biggest Night. The Film Independent Spirit Awards honors excellence in movies with a budget of less than $20 million.

Check back here for winners as they're announced.

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
WINNER: Moonlight
Free In Deed
The Childhood of a Leader
The Eyes of My Mother
American Honey

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
WINNER: The Witch
Other People
Barry
Jean of the Joneses
Christine

BEST SUPPORTING MALE
WINNER: Ben Foster in Hell or High Water
Ralph Fiennes in A Bigger Splash
Lucas Hedges in Manchester by the Sea
Shia LaBeouf in American Honey
Craig Robinson in Morris From America

BEST EDITING
WINNER: Moonlight
Swiss Army Man
Manchester by the Sea
Hell or High Water
Jackie

BEST FEATURE
American Honey
Chronic
Jackie
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight

BEST FIRST FEATURE
The Childhood of a Leader
The Fits
Other People
Swiss Army Man
The Witch

BEST DIRECTOR
Andrea Arnold for American Honey
Barry Jenkins for Moonlight
Pablo Larrain for Jackie
Jeff Nichols for Loving
Kelly Reichardt for Certain Women

BEST SCREENPLAY
Moonlight
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
Little Men
Hell or High Water

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD (Given to the best feature made for under $500,000)
Free In Deed
Hunter Gatherer
Lovesong
Nakom
Spa Night

BEST MALE LEAD
Casey Affleck in Manchester by the Sea
David Harewood in Free In Deed
Viggo Mortensen in Captain Fantastic
Jesse Plemons in Other People
Tim Roth in Chronic

BEST FEMALE LEAD
Annette Bening in 20th Century Women
Isabelle Huppert in Elle
Sasha Lane in American Honey
Ruth Negga in Loving
Natalie Portman in Jackie

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE
Edwina Findley in Free In Deed
Paulina Garcia in Little Men
Lily Gladstone in Certain Women
Riley Keough in American Honey
Molly Shannon in Other People

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
Aquarius (Brazil)
Chevalier (Greece)
My Golden Days (France)
Toni Erdmann (Germany/Romania)
Under the Shadow (Iran/United Kingdom)

BEST DOCUMENTARY
13th
Cameraperson
I Am Not Your Negro
O.J.: Made in America
Sonita
Under the Sun
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviesaward showscelebrityOscarsacademy awardshollywood
Load Comments
Related
Here are your 2017 Oscar nominees
OSCARS
PHOTOS: Film Independent Spirit Awards arrivals
'Batman v. Superman,' 'Hillary's America' win big at RAZZIES
PHOTOS: Getting the red carpet ready for the Oscars
Actress Meryl Streep could nab her fourth Oscar
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Batman v. Superman,' 'Hillary's America' win big at RAZZIES
PHOTOS: Getting the red carpet ready for the Oscars
Actress Meryl Streep could nab her fourth Oscar
Behind the scenes as workers set up for the Oscars
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
6-month-old baby dies in van fire on 5 Fwy in Tustin
Hiker, dog rescued in Angeles National Forest
8-year-old girl shot to death following Texas car crash
Good Samaritan helps capture sex crime suspect in Oxnard
Magician's body discovered inside Hollywood's Magic Castle
LA mountain rescue teams share perilous experiences
Prosecutors spotlight new video evidence in Baca retrial
Show More
6 puppies seized after woman tries selling underage pups in Riverside
2 female suspects sought in deadly South LA hit-and-run
Cameras capture entire burglary at Chatsworth home
Attorney: Off-duty officer in Anaheim incident feared for his safety
Man pleads guilty to helping cover up murder of Fullerton student in 1994
More News
Photos
Robert Durst murder case: Testimony focuses on mysterious call
Hyundai launches new luxury car brand named Genesis
7-Eleven clerk arrested for allegedly recording woman in OC restroom
Teacher accused of lewd acts with 14-year-old
More Photos