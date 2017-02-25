It's the night before the Oscars, which means it's time for one last awards show before Hollywood's Biggest Night. The Film Independent Spirit Awards honors excellence in movies with a budget of less than $20 million.
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
WINNER: Moonlight
Free In Deed
The Childhood of a Leader
The Eyes of My Mother
American Honey
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
WINNER: The Witch
Other People
Barry
Jean of the Joneses
Christine
BEST SUPPORTING MALE
WINNER: Ben Foster in Hell or High Water
Ralph Fiennes in A Bigger Splash
Lucas Hedges in Manchester by the Sea
Shia LaBeouf in American Honey
Craig Robinson in Morris From America
BEST EDITING
WINNER: Moonlight
Swiss Army Man
Manchester by the Sea
Hell or High Water
Jackie
BEST FEATURE
American Honey
Chronic
Jackie
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight
BEST FIRST FEATURE
The Childhood of a Leader
The Fits
Other People
Swiss Army Man
The Witch
BEST DIRECTOR
Andrea Arnold for American Honey
Barry Jenkins for Moonlight
Pablo Larrain for Jackie
Jeff Nichols for Loving
Kelly Reichardt for Certain Women
BEST SCREENPLAY
Moonlight
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
Little Men
Hell or High Water
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD (Given to the best feature made for under $500,000)
Free In Deed
Hunter Gatherer
Lovesong
Nakom
Spa Night
BEST MALE LEAD
Casey Affleck in Manchester by the Sea
David Harewood in Free In Deed
Viggo Mortensen in Captain Fantastic
Jesse Plemons in Other People
Tim Roth in Chronic
BEST FEMALE LEAD
Annette Bening in 20th Century Women
Isabelle Huppert in Elle
Sasha Lane in American Honey
Ruth Negga in Loving
Natalie Portman in Jackie
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE
Edwina Findley in Free In Deed
Paulina Garcia in Little Men
Lily Gladstone in Certain Women
Riley Keough in American Honey
Molly Shannon in Other People
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
Aquarius (Brazil)
Chevalier (Greece)
My Golden Days (France)
Toni Erdmann (Germany/Romania)
Under the Shadow (Iran/United Kingdom)
BEST DOCUMENTARY
13th
Cameraperson
I Am Not Your Negro
O.J.: Made in America
Sonita
Under the Sun
