Here are your 2017 Oscar nominees

The 2017 Oscar nominations are here! Critically-acclaimed films like La La Land, Moonlight and Arrival are expected to receive a slew of nominations, and Emma Stone, Denzel Washington and Amy Adams are likely among the actors that will be acknowledged with Oscar noms.

This post will be updated as nominations are announced.

Watch the 89th Oscars hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on Sunday, February 26 at 7 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
