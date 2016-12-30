LOS ANGELES (KABC) --George Michael sang about faith and he sang about love, but what many may not know is that the star had a long history of secret philanthropy to benefit the Los Angeles charity, Project Angel Food.
During the height of the AIDS crisis, Project Angel Food was struggling to help the growing list of people in need.
Michael, who died on Dec. 25, had just purchased a home in L.A., and one day he heard about the growing need at the nonprofit agency.
"All of a sudden like a miracle, there was a brown envelope that appeared at our doorstep, and inside the envelope was a handwritten note from George saying, 'Keep up what you're doing. Love, George' and a check for $25,000,'" said Richard Ayoub, the executive director at Project Angel Food.
That check covered expenses for food, payroll and much more, John Gile, former CEO of Project Angel Food, said in a news release.
Following that first check in 1990, Michael volunteered his time and he continued to give, becoming Project Angel Food's greatest benefactor. His generosity helped thousands of people over the years.
Project Angel Food is a home delivery program that provides meals for those living with critical illness.
"His quiet generosity helped us, year in and year out, and brought so much goodness to thousands of people we serve," Ayoub said. "He has left a legacy at Project Angel Food and provided so much to so many. He did it quietly and with dignity."
Project Angel Food plans to hold a special ceremony on Michael's birthday on June 25, 2017.
If you would like to support Michael's legacy at Project Angel Food, visit www.angelfood.org/george.
