ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Singer George Michael dies at 53; manager cites heart failure as cause
EMBED </>More News Videos

George Michael, the British singer who rose to fame as half of the 1980s duo Wham!, has died at age 53, his publicist confirmed. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

By ABC7.com staff
GORING, England (KABC) --
George Michael, the British singer who rose to fame as half of the 1980s duo Wham!, has died at age 53, his publicist confirmed.

Michael, who also established a successful solo career with hits such as "Faith," died at his home in Goring, England on Christmas Day.

"It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period," his family said through his publicist. "The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time."



Michael's publicist Cindi Berger said the singer had not been ill. His manager, Michael Lippman, told ABC News the cause of death was heart failure.

Born in London, Michael became a pop music sensation in the '80s with Wham! Their infectious hits like "Wake Me Up Before You Go Go" and "Careless Whisper" topped the charts and sold millions of albums worldwide.



Andrew Ridgeley, his partner in Wham!, tweeted he was "Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog," referring to one of Michael's nicknames. "Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx."

As a solo artist, Michael dominated the airwaves with the album "Faith," which won a Grammy for Album of the Year, and toured the world.

Michael was nominated for Grammys eight times and won twice.



Among those reacting to his death was singer Elton John, who collaborated with Michael on a cover of John's "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" in 1991.

"I am in deep shock," John wrote on Instagram. "I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and all of his fans. @GeorgeMichael #RIP"

Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathsobituarymusicmusic news
(Copyright ©2016 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
Carrie Fisher 'stable' on Christmas, mother Debbie Reynolds says
New Christmas weekend movies include 'Sing,' 'Passengers,' 'Patriots Day'
Carrie Fisher on ventilator after cardiac arrest on plane headed to LAX
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Tamale trouble ruins Christmas tradition for many LA families
Midnight Mission plays Santa for LA's underprivileged families
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
Norm's closes Westwood restaurant after 47 years
Carrie Fisher 'stable' on Christmas, mother Debbie Reynolds says
Santa Monica Chabad vandalized with feces during Hanukkah
USPS carrier in Pomona throws package, FedEx worker places it
Show More
Riverside man slashes pit bull's throat after it attacks his poodle
In search of Christmas gift, mom finds adopted daughter's twin
7.6-magnitude earthquake shakes Chile
Oregon father-son duo poke fun with 20-foot Christmas tree
Mom brings young girl on shoplifting trip
More News
Top Video
Midnight Mission plays Santa for LA's underprivileged families
Tamale trouble ruins Christmas tradition for many LA families
Cellphone video captures fatal deputy-involved shooting in Pico Rivera
USPS carrier in Pomona throws package, FedEx worker places it
More Video