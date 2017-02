Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at age 76

Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau died Sunday morning, according to a statement on his website . He was 76.News of his passing comes just days after Jarreau retired from touring. He had been hospitalized for exhaustion.The singer was surrounded by family and friends when he died at 5:30 a.m. in Los Angeles, his manager, Joe Gordon, told Ebony Magazine.The statement on Jarreau's website read in part,Jarreau won seven Grammys over a 50-year career. His biggest single was 1981's "We're in This Love Together." Jarreau was a vocalist on the all-star 1985 track, "We Are the World," and sang the theme to TV's "Moonlighting."A small, private service was being planned for the singer.