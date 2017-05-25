ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --Disney's California Adventure Park is opening a new "Guardians of the Galaxy"-themed free-fall ride to replace the old Tower of Terror.
"Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout!" will still feature a free-fall aspect that made Tower or Terror so popular, but will be focused on escaping from the Collector's fortress.
Just as the movies feature well-known pop songs, guests will get to listen to a cool soundtrack while they go on their adventure.
According to Disney Parks Blog, there will be six randomized scenarios at the attraction, which means you'll have to get on the ride more than once.
The following songs are featured in the six escape scenarios:
- "Hit Me With Your Best Shot" by Pat Benatar
- "Give Up The Funk" by Parliament
- "Born To Be Wild" by Steppenwolf
- "I Want You Back" by The Jackson 5
- "Free Ride" by The Edgar Winter Group
- "Burning Love" by Elvis Presley
Along with the songs coordinated to the different drop sequences, there is also a different version of the escape and action sequences.
The multiple-ride experiences stem from research and ride testing done by the Walt Disney Imagineers, according to the blog. The team narrowed down a list of almost 100 songs to the final six.
The scenarios aren't the only thing that's new, so is the walk through to get to your mission. Guests enter the entirely redesigned building and wander through the Collector's fortress, where they'll see all of the weird and quirky items he's grabbed across the galaxy.
Tower of Terror closed in January to make way for the new attraction. "Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout!" will officially open on May 27.