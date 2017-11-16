ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Danielle Feinberg tells us how they achieved that phenomenal lighting in 'Coco'

(Pixar)

Crystal Nguyen for Oh My Disney
Wondering how Disney-Pixar's Coco achieves that amazing lighting that literally pops out of the screen? We sure are-our jaws dropped to the floor during that scene in the trailer when it pans over the Land of the Dead. We chatted with Coco's director of photography and lighting, Danielle Feinberg, to find out more about how they pulled off this brilliant feat:


We'll be staring in awe when we see Coco in theaters Nov. 22 and the entire room lights up!

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Pixar Animation and this station.
