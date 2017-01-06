ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jeff Bridges honored with handprint ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre

Jeff Bridges was honored with a handprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Actor Jeff Bridges has cemented his place in Hollywood history after being honored during a handprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Before Bridges placed his hands and feet in the cement on Friday, fans cheered as his colleagues spoke of his career.

"He is a pillar. He is a backbone. He may as well be royalty. Even within the business actors are fangirling over Jeff Bridges all the time, including myself," actor Chris Pine said at the ceremony.

"Jeff just breathes love. He has a heart miles and miles wide. His bandwidth for love, compassion and positivity is something to really behold," Pine continued.

Bridges has been a Hollywood leading man since the early 1970s and won an Oscar in 2010 for his performance in "Crazy Heart." He also played Jeff Lebowski, aka "The Dude," in the cult classic "The Big Lebowski."

He is also nominated for a Golden Globe this year for "Hell or High Water."
Related Topics:
entertainmentactormovie newsHollywoodLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Nick Viall talks about what is coming up next on 'The Bachelor,' and in life!
'Silence' holds premiere at Directors Guild of America
Viola Davis receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds remembered in private service
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting leaves 5 dead, 8 hospitalized
LA Derby Dolls looking for funds to keep skating
Consumer Reports rates space heaters for safety, effectiveness
LAX security increased following Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting
Car recovered in suspicious case of missing NoHo couple
Judge denies bail for Chicago Facebook Live torture suspects
Apple Valley dad arrested on suspicion of murdering 8-yr-old son
Show More
17-year murder case in Palmdale remains unsolved
103-pound weight loss is woman's greatest comeback
Remains of newborn baby found in Riverside field
El Monte chase suspects damage dozen cars while trying to flee
Suspect in Oxnard woman's murder arrested
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos