Jeff Bridges honored with handprint ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre

Actor Jeff Bridges has cemented his place in Hollywood history after being honored during a handprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre.Before Bridges placed his hands and feet in the cement on Friday, fans cheered as his colleagues spoke of his career."He is a pillar. He is a backbone. He may as well be royalty. Even within the business actors are fangirling over Jeff Bridges all the time, including myself," actor Chris Pine said at the ceremony."Jeff just breathes love. He has a heart miles and miles wide. His bandwidth for love, compassion and positivity is something to really behold," Pine continued.Bridges has been a Hollywood leading man since the early 1970s and won an Oscar in 2010 for his performance in "Crazy Heart." He also played Jeff Lebowski, aka "The Dude," in the cult classic "The Big Lebowski."He is also nominated for a Golden Globe this year for "Hell or High Water."