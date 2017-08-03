Marion "Suge" Knight, co-founder of Death Row Records, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of threatening F. Gary Gray, the director of the film "Straight Outta Compton."Knight entered his plea in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on Thursday morning.Knight was ordered to return for a hearing Aug. 10.Knight's family said the alleged threat was a text message that Knight sent in August 2014. The content and exact nature of that text was not clear.Knight's family is denouncing this charge, saying prosecutors had to hastily charge Knight because the statute of limitations was about to run out.During the making of the 2014 movie "Straight Outta Compton," which chronicles the rise of the rap group N.W.A., there were reports that Knight did not like how he was depicted in the film.The music mogul is already awaiting trial for a deadly hit-and-run in 2015 in which he's been charged with murder and attempted murder.Knight has also pleaded not guilty to a separate 2014 robbery charge in which he's accused of stealing a camera from a photographer in Beverly Hills.Knight has spent the better part of two years behind bars waiting for the murder trial to begin. It is scheduled to begin in January.