Main Street Electrical Parade back at Disneyland

The iconic Main Street Electrical Parade is back at Disneyland.Disney die-hards lined up to see the memorable sparkle Thursday night. Many said they couldn't wait to hear the music and see the floats.The parade hasn't been at Disneyland since 1996 and came back to the park after spending time at Walt Disney World."So nostalgic. I remember this parade from many, many years. I hope it has the same sounds and I hope it has the same lights because that's what we're here for," Judy Bleknap, from Long Beach, said.The parade will be at Disneyland until June 18.