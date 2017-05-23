ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Michael Bay leaves his and his dog's mark on Hollywood at TCL Chinese Theatre

Movie director Michael Bay officially cemented his place in Hollywood history Tuesday, but his dog also left its own mark. (KABC)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Movie director Michael Bay officially cemented his place in Hollywood history Tuesday, but his dog also left its own mark.

Bay's first movie, 1995's "Bad Boys," went on to become a hit action comedy. Since then, he's made more than a dozen movies, including the blockbuster "Transformers" franchise.

The Los Angeles native remembered being a kid and seeing "Raiders of the Lost Ark" at the TCL Chinese Theatre, where he left his hand and footprints. He said that movie changed his life forever.

During his ceremony, actors Josh Duhamel and Anthony Hopkins spoke, as well as director Jerry Bruckheimer.

"He's brilliant, a brilliant filmmaker, and he's got the film locked up in his head," Hopkins said." This guy's a real force of nature...The thing is with Michael Bay, if you're not ready - you're toast."

Bay brought his dog Rebel to join in on the fun, leaving his paw print in the cement as well.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
