Richard Simmons addresses fans in upbeat statement on Facebook

Richard Simmons released a statement to his fans on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in which he expresses gratitude to "everyone who has shown concern for me and sent their good wishes." (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision for JDRF/AP)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
After an absence from the public eye, fitness guru Richard Simmons has released a statement to his fans in which he expresses gratitude to "everyone who has shown concern for me and sent their good wishes."

The post was published by the 68-year-old Simmons on Wednesday, according to his spokesman Tom Etsey.

"Aren't you sick of hearing and reading about me?! LOL Well by now you know that I'm not 'missing', just a little under the weather," Simmons wrote. "I'm sure I will be feeling good and back home in a couple of days."

The comments are the first ones made publicly by Simmons since he was interviewed by phone on "Entertainment Tonight" in 2016. He has been out of the spotlight since 2014, prompting concern among some fans and the launching of the "Missing Richard Simmons" podcast.

On Tuesday, ABC News learned that the fitness icon had been hospitalized in California the previous day due to "severe indigestion and discomfort while eating."

His manager, Michael Catalano, said Simmons was expected to make a complete recovery.

"This has reminded me that when you need help you can't be afraid to reach out and ask for it," Simmons said in Wednesday's statement.

"Just knowing you care has already made me feel better," he added. "Hope to see you again soon!"

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
