Reality star Scott Disick's Hidden Hills home burglarized

The home of reality star Scott Disick, the ex-boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian, was hit by burglars, the latest in a string of celebrity burglaries. (Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

By and ABC7.com staff
HIDDEN HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
TV reality star Scott Disick, known for appearing on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," is the latest celebrity to fall victim to burglars.

Police responded to a burglary call at Disick's Hidden Hills home around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

They found a rear sliding glass door that appeared to have been forced open. Deputies say no one was home and it's unclear what, if anything, may have been stolen.

This is the latest in a string of break-ins at celebrity homes, including those belonging to rapper A$AP Rocky and Amber Rose just last week.

Disick is Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend, and they have three children together.

Hidden Hills is a gated community with its own security, but crimes are handled by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

In 2016, expensive watches were stolen from Disick's home.
