Hey Fool! I will be on Dancing With The Stars (DWTS)! I am honored to have two-time champion Kym Johnson as my partner... — Mr. T (@MrT) March 1, 2017

But if we don't win, what a Pity! It won't be because I didn't try hard! Oh no..., 'cause I'm gonna bring it everyday Fool! — Mr. T (@MrT) March 1, 2017

The full cast of season 24 ofincludes gold medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles andstar Mr. T,announced Wednesday.Other television stars are competing, such as Nick Viall, who is currently looking for love onand's Heather Morris andalum Chris Kattan. There's also Erika Girardi of, who is also known as Erika Jayne for her dance club music.Speaking of music, Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei will be joining this season, as will Spanish-American actress and singer Charo.There are plenty of contestants for sports fans to root for this season. Aside from Biles, figure skater Nancy Ann Kerrigan, who won a silver medal at the 1994 Olympics, will be competing for the Mirror Ball trophy.NFL running back Rashad Jennings, who most recently played on the New York Giants, will also be dancing, as will professional bull rider and model Bonner Bolton. And theballroom will see its first baseball star: two-time World Series champion David Ross, who most recently played as a catcher for the Chicago Cubs in the 2016 season before announcing his retirement.Here's the full list of celebrities dancing this season with their pro partners:Nancy Ann Kerrigan will be dancing with Artem ChigvintsevChris Kattan will be dancing with Witney CarsonBonner Bolton will be dancing with Sharna BurgessCharo will be dancing with Keo MotsepeRashad Jennings will be dancing with Emma SlaterHeather Morris will be dancing with Maksim ChmerkovskiyDavid Ross will be dancing with Lindsay ArnoldErika Jayne will be dancing with Gleb SavchenkoMr. T will be dancing with Kym JohnsonNormani Kordei will be dancing with Val ChmerkovskiySimone Biles will be dancing with Sasha FarberNick Viall will be dancing with Peta MurgatroydImmediately after being announced, Mr. T was already tweeting his excitement, complete with allusions to his signature catchphrase.