Stars show pride at premiere of Disney Pixar's 'Coco'

Disney Pixar's "Coco" premiered at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday, and the film's stars were excited and proud to share their love for the movie."Coco" takes you on a colorful, fantastical adventure to the land of the dead through the eyes of young Miguel. The film celebrates Mexico's age-old tradition of Dia de los Muertos."This is all about remembering who you are and where you come from," said actor James Edward Olmos, who plays the voice of Chicharron.In the film, Miguel has dreams of becoming a musician, but his family has banned music forever. When Miguel learns why, he sets off on a journey to make his dream come true.Renee Victor plays abuelita, Miguel's grandmother."You know, grandmothers in the Mexican culture, they think they own the family, and in many ways they do," she said.When asked why he plays a bad guy in the movie, actor Benjamin Bratt said his character is much more than that."Ernesto de la Cruz, he is the most famous musician in all of Mexico, so that was quite a bit of fun to jump into a character like that," he said.There is plenty of fun in the movie, but bring tissue because it's a tear-jerker."It's beautiful, great music," Olmos added. "It may win some awards, major awards.""Coco," accompanied by a 20-minute short of "Olaf's Frozen Adventure," will be in theaters on Thanksgiving.