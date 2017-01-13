LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins, one the members of the group TLC, is hosting a special benefit concert over the weekend to fight sickle cell anemia.
The 46-year-old singer opened up about her battle with the disease and how initially she was misdiagnosed. She said doctors knew she had something related to the disease, but it took more testing.
She urges everyone to get tested for the disease, which can be deadly.
"It's a death sentence for a lot of people. Awareness has to be raised. You can get tested before you even choose to have a child," she said. "It's predominantly an African-American disease, but it originated from the Mediterranean area."
Watkins went on to say that her 16-year-old daughter does not have the disease, but carries the trait. If her daughter were to marry someone with the same trait then their child would have the disease.
Watkins added that she lost her spleen two years ago because of the disease and was told she wouldn't live past 30 nor that she would have children.
The concert, T-Boz Unplugged, features her, Snoop Dogg, Da Brat, Naughty by Nature and others. It will be held on Sunday at the Avalon Hollywood. If you would like tickets, you can go to tbozunplugged.com.