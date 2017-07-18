ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'The Bachelorette's' Dean Unglert says goodbye to the show and hello to 'Paradise'

"Bachelorette" Rachel Lindsay gave an emotional goodbye to Dean Unglert Monday, but he is not finished with the reality series yet. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
"The Bachelorette" Rachel Lindsay gave an emotional goodbye to Dean Unglert Monday night.

The reality show contestant said the heart-wrenching moment was not easy.

"I was obviously very devastated that it wasn't me, but I'm incredibly hopeful that whoever she ends up picking will be the love of her life," he said.

Unglert said he's moved on by making an easy decision to say "goodbye" to "The Bachelorette" and "hello" to the upcoming "Bachelor in Paradise."

"I was sold on the idea of going to meet new people, and you know, get to spend time on a beach with interesting people," he said.

"Bachelor in Paradise" has already wrapped filming, and Unglert admits he could have handled some situations better.

"I'm sure there will be plenty of dramatic moments involving me," he revealed. "I guess it'll all have to be played out, but I'm excited to watch it back."

On "The Bachelorette," viewers witnessed Unglert's strained relationship with his father. He said it has not changed, but that the show made him more emotionally mature.

Unglert also revealed his post-"bachelor" plans, admitting that he looked into applying for the Peace Corps.

"I would just love to be able to give back. And now that I've gotten this platform to do so in a more extreme source, I think I want to explore that avenue before I get back into my traditional role," he said.
