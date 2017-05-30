ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Wonder Woman' role took intense training for Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot went through intense physical training for her lead role in "Wonder Woman" and is finding the hard work paid off. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The new DC Comics-based movie "Wonder Woman" is lassoing all kinds of early attention.

It hits theaters on June 2, but based on previews it's already scored a 96-percent approval rating on "Rotten Tomatoes" - the highest for any DC or Marvel movie.

Front and center for this big film is star Gal Gadot. She plays Princess Diana of Themyscira, aka Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman.

"This character is just a perfect fit for me for who I am," Gadot said. "I remember taking general meetings and telling everyone that I want to show the real side - a real woman, not just the damsel in distress. I want to show that women can be super-confident and good and warm but strong."

Performing in this very physical film required months of training. But Godot was all in.

"It was worth it," she said. "I was prepping for this movie five or six months prior to the shoot. We did a lot of gym work and a lot of fight choreographies and horseback riding and sword stuff. It's been very intensive but it's paid off."

The 32-year-old Israeli actress has a healthy understanding of the comic book world she's stepping into, including the fact her likeness will be on all kinds of merchandise for years to come.

"It's weird, because I see everything and I understand that it's me in this costume and everything but I don't really get it, you know what I mean?" said Gadot. "OK, that's cute. And I move on."

The PG-13 rated "Wonder Woman" also stars Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen and Danny Huston. The film is directed by Patty Jenkins.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
