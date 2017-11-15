Estranged husband involved in Inland Empire crime spree sought

An undated photo of 37-year-old Matthew Rice, wanted for home invasion, assault, arson and burglary in the Inland Empire.

By ABC7.com staff
FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A man accused of trying to shoot his estranged wife and attempting to set his in-laws' home on fire in the Inland Empire is on the run Wednesday night, police said.

Matthew Rice, 37, is being sought by Fontana police for a home invasion, assault, arson and burglary.

Rice broke into a home in the 8000 block of Jamestown Circle shortly before midnight Tuesday and tried to shoot and kill his estranged wife after he confronted her and her male friend, police said.

The suspect, who was carrying a shotgun, assaulted the man and woman until he was ultimately disarmed. The woman was able to escape that attack and Rice ran away, police said.

On Wednesday, at about 2 p.m., the woman got a call from a frantic neighbor who explained that her home was flooding. Police believe her estranged husband returned to the home and tried to set it on fire. They said they also believe he took the woman's car.

Investigators then became aware that there was an attempt to set fire to a home in the 7900 block of Amanda Street in Fontana. Police said that home belongs to the man from the previous night's assault involving the estranged wife. Authorities said there was fire damage to the front door.

Along with that, investigators learned there was an arson at the home of an estranged in-law of the suspect in the 8900 block of Orange in Rancho Cucamonga.

Police believe the time frame for the arsons in Fontana and Rancho Cucamonga was somewhere between 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Police warned Rice should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts was urged to call 909-350-7700.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
home invasionarsonassaultburglaryFontanaRancho CucamongaSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Palmdale man guilty of 1st-degree murder in boy's death
'Positive' street signs are turning heads in Glendale
Da Vinci painting sold at auction for record $450M
Thief attacks El Sereno man, steals victim's beloved pug
Suspect sought after trying to rob Colton smoke shop, stabbing clerk
Suspect dies after Van Nuys officer-involved shooting, 2 arrested
Disney to take fans back in time with 'Throwback Nite' in January
Prosecutor in Palmdale abuse case was victim of child abuse
Show More
SoCal house divided by UCLA-USC game
Orange County at-risk kids receive Thanksgiving reward
3 UCLA basketball players apologize for shoplifting in China
Man claims body cam shows LAPD officer planting drugs during arrest
Lawsuits blame concert, hotel, bump stock makers in Vegas shooting
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scenes from World Series 2017 between Houston Astros, LA Dodgers
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
More Photos