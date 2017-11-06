COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) --The family of a woman killed in a party bus shooting in Santa Monica spoke out Sunday about her tragic death.
A happy 2-year-old was unaware her mother is gone. De'Ommie de la Cruz, 28, was shot and killed during a confrontation between passengers on two party buses around 1 a.m. Saturday.
"I want them to know - the people who took her life - what they did, what they took from her 2-year-old daughter for something senseless," mother Tomiekia de la Cruz said.
What started out as a fun night with friends ended in a hail of deadly gunfire. De la Cruz died at the scene and three others were wounded.
The 28-year-old and her friends were returning to their bus when the suspects on the other bus got into a confrontation with one of the men. Police said several suspects then opened fire.
"The 20 or 30, 30 to 40 shots like over an argument. That's the part I can't put together," her mother said.
Her heartbroken mother said she takes comfort in her faith and the knowledge her daughter died trying to save her friends.
"De'Ommie was standing there ushering people back on the bus - hurry up, c'mon, c'mon - so she died a hero," Tomiekia said.
She said de la Cruz, who worked as a school bus driver, was devoted to her family, especially her young daughter.
The 28-year-old was like a second mother to her youngest brother. The 13-year-old struggled to comprehend the violence.
"I think it's stupid why people would do that. Just cause they're from a different neighborhood and have to endanger other people's lives because they're from a different neighborhood. So she should get justice," Marlon Larkin said.
Authorities said there have been no arrests in the deadly shooting. The family hopes the shooters will do the right thing and turn themselves in.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help de la Cruz's family, especially her young daughter. If you would like to help, you can donate by clicking here.