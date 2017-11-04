A party bus shooting involving multiple suspects left one person dead and others wounded at a busy area of Santa Monica early Saturday.Santa Monica police said suspects from one party bus started shooting at victims in another party bus at about 1 a.m. near Ocean and Colorado avenues."One of the buses had a group of people that got off the bus, got into an altercation of some sort with another group that was on another bus that was directly parked behind it, at which point shots were fired," explained Lt. Saul Rodriguez of Santa Monica police.Officers determined that after an argument between people from the first bus and several people from a second bus parked on Ocean Avenue, suspects from the second bus fired multiple shots at the first bus, striking victims onboard and another on Ocean Avenue.The driver of the bus that was shot drove to a nearby police station with wounded passengers, who were celebrating a birthday at the time of the shooting.Police said there were three victims on the bus who were treated and transported to a local hospital. A fourth victim suffered minor injuries.One of the transported victims later died from her injuries, police said.Immediately after the shooting, police said, about two to three suspects ran westbound in nearby Palisades Park and jumped over a railing toward Pacific Coast Highway. Descriptions of the suspects were not immediately released.Investigators recovered four weapons at the scene. No suspects were in custody as of Saturday morning.Police said they do not believe the two groups knew each other.Anyone with information on the suspects or the shooting was asked to contact the Santa Monica Police Department.Meantime, Ocean Avenue between Broadway and Colorado remained shut down as authorities continued to investigate the scene.