LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Disneyland is offering Southern California residents special ticket prices in time to enjoy the return of the Main Street Electrical Parade, which begins Jan. 20.
The specially priced tickets can be purchased now until May 22, and the tickets expire after May 25.
The following tickets are available:
- Three-day ticket with choice of one park per day for $149 - less than $50 per day
- Three-day Park Hopper tickets for $189
The Southern California resident tickets can be purchased online at disneyland.com/SoCal, The Disney Stores, Vons and other retail locations, as well as any Disneyland Resort ticket booth.
Guests who purchase tickets online may print their tickets at home. Proof of residency is required for purchase and theme park admission.
The tickets include early entry to Disneyland Park, AKA one Magic Morning, which provides an extra hour of play on select days before the park opens to the general public.
In addition to the special ticket prices, Southern California residents can also receive up to 25 percent off stays in premium rooms at Disneyland Hotel and Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. Guests can also save up to 10 percent at Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel from Jan. 8 through April 20, 2017, if booked by March 9.
Starting Jan. 20, Disneyland guests will enjoy the iconic nighttime Main Street Electrical Parade, showcasing scenes and characters from classic Disney animated films on floats covered in thousands of colorful lights.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.