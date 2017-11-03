HALLOWEEN

Mystery kid inspires after leaving candy 'from the goodness of his heart'

EMBED </>More Videos

On Halloween night, Kim Manalo's security camera recorded a boy, who she has yet to identify, leaving his own candy when he came upon her empty bowl. (Kim Manalo/Facebook|KSWB)

One kid's split-second decision to be selfless when he likely thought no one was watching is now being seen by thousands.

"He probably didn't know there was a camera, and it was just from the goodness of his heart," Kim Manalo told KSWB.

On Halloween night, a boy trick-or-treating came upon an empty bowl on Manalo's porch, so he left his own candy so those who came after him would have something. The Chula Vista mom, who said she usually leaves candy out so that she can take her kids trick-or-treating, had left the security camera running.

When her husband reviewed the footage the next day, he discovered the sweet moment. Manalo posted the footage to Facebook, where the boy's actions were praised.

"Character is who you are when no one is looking...or when you don't think anyone is . Let's find this kid and praise him in public for being exemplary!" wrote one commenter.

"This brought tears to my eyes. What an angel!" wrote another.

Some even offered to do something nice for the boy in return, such as buy him a gift card.

Manalo said she wants to find the boy to thank him, and she wants to bring attention to the boy's sweet action as a reminder of the good in people.

"To see that really restored faith, and I think that's why a lot of people were so happy to see it," she reflected. "There's still good in the world, and it's sad that you have to find it only with the children."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familycandyhalloweenfeel goodgood newsact of kindness
Load Comments
HALLOWEEN
Watch reactions to Kimmel's Halloween candy prank
Needle found in New Jersey trick-or-treater's Tootsie Roll
Nurse knits Halloween costumes for infants in hospital
Security heightened for WeHo Carnaval amid NYC terror attack
More halloween
FAMILY & PARENTING
Watch reactions to Kimmel's Halloween candy prank
Yucaipa nurse adopts girl 8 years after caring for her as infant
Nurse knits Halloween costumes for infants in hospital
Mom transforms toddler into 'Trolls' movie character for Halloween
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Bergdahl gets no prison time for walking off his Afghanistan post
Pedestrian struck, injured by school bus in Pearblossom
3 suspects sought after leading CHP on chase to Pasadena
iPhone X in stores today, fans camp out at SoCal stores
Former 'Boardwalk Empire' actress says Weinstein raped her twice
60 percent of Americans say Trump tax plan will benefit wealthy
Watch reactions to Kimmel's Halloween candy prank
UCLA campus warned of hot-prowl suspect in the area
Show More
Vandalism suspect leads police on high-speed chase in LA
California Screamin' to close in January to become new ride
Listeria found at LAX airline caterer
Suit: lipstick sample at Sephora store gave woman herpes
4 men honored for stopping suspected rapist in Lancaster
More News
Top Video
Pedestrian struck, injured by school bus in Pearblossom
iPhone X in stores today, fans camp out at SoCal stores
Former 'Boardwalk Empire' actress says Weinstein raped her twice
3 suspects sought after leading CHP on chase to Pasadena
More Video