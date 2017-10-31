FAMILY & PARENTING

Mom transforms 1-year-old daughter into 'Trolls' movie character for Halloween

EMBED </>More Videos

Mom creates girl's epic troll costume. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on October 31, 2017. (WPVI)

TWINSBURG, Ohio --
One tiny Halloween costume is getting a lot of praise on social media.

A mom from Ohio turned her 1-year-old daughter Abrielle into her favorite troll - Poppy from the 2016 movie, "Trolls."

Chiquia Waters says she created the entire costume in two days, spending just $30 on supplies.

The costume even got the attention of Anna Kendrick, the voice of Poppy in "Trolls."

Anna retweeted the picture, saying, "My heart is bursting from cute."


Waters says, from now on, she will be making all of her daughter's Halloween costumes.

ABC News contributed to this report.

Related Topics:
familyu.s. & worldhalloweencostumesholidaycelebritymovietoddlerOhio
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Mom turns daughter's wheelchair into Cinderella's carriage
IE surrogate mom gives birth to 2 babies, discovers 1 is hers
Iowa family adopts 69-year-old man
320 million corn-kernel ball pit on display at pumpkin patch
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Driver of stolen sheriff's SUV in custody after dramatic chase
Trump chief of staff Kelly decries removal of monuments
Grandfather of slain Palmdale boy says Gabriel was like his son
Reckless driving suspect travels at high speeds in LA County
With first charges, Mueller sends warning to Trump, aides
Forrest Gump impersonator running around Riverside
Woman killed when 12-year-old boy jumps off highway overpass
Venice gas leak not believed to be criminal, evacuations lifted
Show More
Mom turns daughter's wheelchair into Cinderella's carriage
LA law enforcement celebrate state-of-the-art crime lab
'Dancing with the Stars' scares off two couples
Fan tells why he threw back Puig home-run ball
Milo Yiannopoulos to speak at CSUF; triggers debate
More News
Top Video
Driver of stolen sheriff's SUV in custody after dramatic chase
With first charges, Mueller sends warning to Trump, aides
Reckless driving suspect travels at high speeds in LA County
Trump chief of staff Kelly decries removal of monuments
More Video