TWINSBURG, Ohio --One tiny Halloween costume is getting a lot of praise on social media.
A mom from Ohio turned her 1-year-old daughter Abrielle into her favorite troll - Poppy from the 2016 movie, "Trolls."
Chiquia Waters says she created the entire costume in two days, spending just $30 on supplies.
The costume even got the attention of Anna Kendrick, the voice of Poppy in "Trolls."
Anna retweeted the picture, saying, "My heart is bursting from cute."
😭😫😭😫😭😫💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖 My heart is bursting from cute https://t.co/7BgdT917IV— Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) October 30, 2017
Waters says, from now on, she will be making all of her daughter's Halloween costumes.
ABC News contributed to this report.