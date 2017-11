People are talking about a new designer trend that resembles an inexpensive car accessory.Balenciaga's newest asymmetrical skirt looks remarkably similar to a car mat, but it seems they may be in on the joke.The 'Car Design Skirt' is described as a structured rigid leather skirt and is made from lambskin, rather than rubber.The skirt may look like an everyday item, but it will set you back $,2400.