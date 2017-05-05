STYLE & FASHION

These Maison Margiela 'destroyed' shoes cost $1,425

EMBED </>More News Videos

A pair of these "destroyed" sneakers designed by Maison Margiela cost $1,425.

By ABC7.com staff
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
You may have old damaged sneakers in your closet, but a pair of these "destroyed" designer tennis shoes may cost more than your entire wardrobe.

High-end retailer Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills is offering shoes that look like they've been pulverized by a meat cleaver or chewed up by a rabid dog.

The price tag: $1,425.

The white sneakers appear to have been slashed with a knife so their bright yellow stuffing is visible.

The shoes, named the "Future Destroyed High-Top Sneaker," were designed by Maison Margiela, a Belgian pioneer of avant-garde fashion.
Related Topics:
fashionshoesshoppingbuzzworthyBeverly HillsLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
STYLE & FASHION
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
Magazine images projected on Empire State Building
PHOTOS: Film Independent Spirit Awards arrivals
PHOTOS: Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
LAPD believes song by rapper YG is inspiring knock-knock burglaries
Ventura County chase suspect arrested after hiding in orchard
VIDEO: Several great white sharks swim near Long Beach shore
Major LAX airline terminal shift underway
Hawthorne special needs teacher gets classroom makeover
Model accused of Connecticut bank robberies caught in San Diego
Dog walks again with help of harness after spinal injury
Show More
36 military veterans take Honor Flight from LAX to DC
2 sought in string of armed robberies at 7-Elevens in San Gabriel Valley
iPhone calculator backspace trick is blowing people's minds
Cool Kid Justin Miller raises awareness of sexual assault on campuses
San Bernardino attack victims' families sue social media giants
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Several great white sharks swim near Long Beach shore
Hawthorne special needs teacher gets classroom makeover
Dog walks again with help of harness after spinal injury
Cool Kid Justin Miller raises awareness of sexual assault on campuses
More Video