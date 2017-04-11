PERSONAL FINANCE

As tax time nears, here are tips about overlooked deductions

EMBED </>More News Videos

With the April 18 tax deadline nearing, a Los Angeles-based financial planner is offering some tips about deductions people tend to overlook. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
It's tax time again.

This year, the deadline to file your taxes is Tuesday, April 18 - later than usual because of a federal holiday.

Los Angeles-based certified financial planner David Rae has some advice for those still working on their taxes.

Lesser-known and overlooked deductions can include expenses of fostering a pet, mortgage insurance, medical expenses like acupuncture, vitamins and even the cost of installing a pool, if recommended for medical reasons by your doctor.

For more of Rae's tax-time advice, watch the video above.
Related Topics:
financetaxespersonal financefinanceLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PERSONAL FINANCE
IRS offers tips on how to avoid tax scams
FCC warns about the one word you shouldn't say to robocallers
Consumer Reports look into best mobile, online tax options
US stocks surge; Dow Jones crosses 21,000 points
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
San Bernardino school shooting suspect had arrest history
Musician J. Geils dies at 71
Video shows girl slip out of bungee harness during ride
San Bernardino shooting: Family shares photos of slain 8-yr-old
Rains cause sharp rise in mosquitoes in OC
United CEO: 'No one should ever be mistreated this way'
LA tap water as clean as bottled water; LADWP report finds
Show More
Government panel says mammograms can be done at a later age
Yosemite waterfalls roaring just in time for spring break
Escapee search temporarily locks down San Gabriel High School
LAPD unveils pursuit-rated Ford Fusion patrol car
Pixie tangerine season arrives early in Ojai
More News
Top Video
San Bernardino school shooting suspect had arrest history
San Bernardino shooting: Family shares photos of slain 8-yr-old
United CEO: 'No one should ever be mistreated this way'
Rains cause sharp rise in mosquitoes in OC
More Video