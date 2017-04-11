As tax time nears, here are tips about overlooked deductions

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --It's tax time again.
This year, the deadline to file your taxes is Tuesday, April 18 - later than usual because of a federal holiday.
Los Angeles-based certified financial planner David Rae has some advice for those still working on their taxes.
Lesser-known and overlooked deductions can include expenses of fostering a pet, mortgage insurance, medical expenses like acupuncture, vitamins and even the cost of installing a pool, if recommended for medical reasons by your doctor.
