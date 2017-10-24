Fire erupts along 118 Freeway in Granada Hills

GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A fire erupted on the side of the 118 Freeway in Granada Hills Tuesday morning amid hot, dry and windy conditions.

The 1/2-acre blaze was reported shortly before 8 a.m. west of Woodley Avenue, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said.

Traffic on the westbound lanes was temporarily brought to a standstill as crews doused the flames.

No structures were threatened.

Three people were detained in connection with the blaze, which was initially being investigated as a possible arson case. All three were questioned and released. Los Angeles police said they did not know if arson was still suspected in the blaze.

LAFD said this blaze was one of two freeway-adjacent fires in the area on Tuesday. The other blaze, which was south of the Woodley Avenue blaze, was already extinguished.

Ground crews were handling the Woodley Avenue fire as LAFD helicopters conducted aerial reconnaissance.

Firefighters got a handle on the flames and knocked it down quickly.

The LAFD had declared a citywide red flag alert as most of Southern California remains under a red flag warning due to the record-breaking temperatures and strong Santa Ana winds.
