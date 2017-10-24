Firefighters tackle Jurupa Valley lumber yard fire amid hot, gusty conditions

Fire crews are seen near a lumber yard in Jurupa Valley, where a fire broke out on Tuesday, on Oct. 24, 2017.

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
Firefighters battled a small blaze in Jurupa Valley near the Santa Ana River Tuesday morning as the Southland continued to see soaring temps and strong winds.

Most of Southern California, including Riverside County, remains under a red flag warning due to a record-breaking heat wave and strong Santa Ana winds.

Temperatures in the Inland Empire was expected to hit a high of 102 on Tuesday, with conditions remaining dry. Sustained winds could reach up to 35-40 mph.

The blaze was first reported at a lumber yard around 7:10 a.m. near Van Buren Boulevard and Clay Street. The fire spread to surrounding brush, charring approximately 5 acres.



Helicopters conducted water drops and 165 firefighters were on scene to battle the flames and prevent them from spreading.

The Riverside County Animal Shelter evacuated their outdoor animals to a secondary location, Cal Fire officials said.

Cal Fire crews responded to the scene, where heavy compost and wood pieces were burning. Downed power lines were also reported.



There were no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

Riverside County sheriff's officials shut down Van Buren Boulevard between Jurupa Avenue and Clay Street due to the firefight.
