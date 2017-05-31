FOOD & DRINK

ABC7 Feed SoCal drive looking for donations to help local children

Southern California food banks are looking for summer donations to help kids who normally receive reduced-price meals during the school year. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
ABC7 is kicking off our 6th annual Feed SoCal drive and millions of kids need your help.

The drive aims to help some of the millions of children who receive free or reduced-price meals during the school year - but not during the summer.

Last year, donations provided an average of 3,500 meals a day at nearly 70 distribution sites, including Boys & Girls clubs, community centers and public libraries.

"Kids are relying on school lunch during the school year and they don't' have access to school lunch or school breakfast, so children are especially vulnerable during the summer months, which is why this ABC7 Feed SoCal campaign is so important," said Michael Flood, CEO of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

Once homeless himself, Michael Watkins now volunteers at a local food pantry and knows firsthand what it's like to struggle.

"There's so many people out there who don't have enough money to barely pay their rent," he said. "To get food from here and be able to feed their children is very important."

To help fill the shelves of local food banks, you can stop by any Albertsons, Vons or Pavilions to donate a pre-filled bag of groceries for $5. Non-perishable items can also be donated at Subaru dealerships or online at abc7.com/community

ABC7 is also holding Stuff-A-Truck events with Alysha Del Valle and Bri Winkler, with the first two on June 16 in Simi Valley and Ontario.

More information about donating is available here.
