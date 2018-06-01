Feed SoCal: Help end hunger by donating today

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank - www.lafoodbank.org/donate



Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County - www.feedoc.org/donate/



FOOD Share Ventura County - www.foodshare.com/donate/



Feeding America Riverside/San Bernardino - www.FeedingIE.org

Stuff-A-Truck Events

Friday, June 15th from 4:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Ventura County - Albertsons at 1268 Madera Road, Simi Valley, CA 93065

Inland Empire - Mathis Brothers at 4105 Inland Empire Blvd., Ontario, CA 91764



Friday, June 22nd from 4:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles County - Vons at 4001 Inglewood Ave., Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Orange County - Pavilions at 8010 E. Santa Ana Canyon Rd., Anaheim, CA 92808