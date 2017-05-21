Casa 0101 founder opens Mexican restaurant in Boyle Heights

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Josefina Lopez, an award-winning playwright, screenwriter, activist and founder of Casa 0101 Theater is embarking on a culinary journey with Casa Fina, Restaurant & Cantina in Boyle Heights.
Lopez studied at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, a background not known to many. The Chicano activist decided to do more with those set of skills after her favorite Mexican restaurant in Boyle Heights closed.
MORE: SoCal native fulfills childhood dream of becoming Disney inker
To help keep the Latino culture alive in the neighborhood, Lopez opened up Casa Fina, which serves up a lengthy menu of Chicano cuisine.
