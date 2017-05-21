VISTA L.A.

Casa 0101 founder opens Mexican restaurant in Boyle Heights

EMBED </>More Videos

Josefina López, an award-winning playwright, screenwriter, activist and founder of Casa 0101 Theater is embarking on a culinary journey with Casa Fina, Restaurant & Cantina in Boyle Heights. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Josefina Lopez, an award-winning playwright, screenwriter, activist and founder of Casa 0101 Theater is embarking on a culinary journey with Casa Fina, Restaurant & Cantina in Boyle Heights.

Lopez studied at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, a background not known to many. The Chicano activist decided to do more with those set of skills after her favorite Mexican restaurant in Boyle Heights closed.

MORE: SoCal native fulfills childhood dream of becoming Disney inker

To help keep the Latino culture alive in the neighborhood, Lopez opened up Casa Fina, which serves up a lengthy menu of Chicano cuisine.

Watch the full story in the video player above.

Don't forget to catch Vista L.A. every Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Be sure to "LIKE" Vista L.A. on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!
www.facebook.com/VistaLA
Twitter: @VistaLA
Instagram: @abc7Vista
Related Topics:
foodvista l.a.mexicorestauranttheaterBoyle Heights
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
VISTA L.A.
SoCal native fulfills childhood dream of becoming Disney inker
Vista L.A. explores local restaurants with Latin-inspired foods
5 fun things to do in LA on Cinco de Mayo weekend
Vista L.A. meets real-life superheroes
More vista l.a.
FOOD & DRINK
Hot dogs recalled after 'metal objects' found inside
3 tons of cheese recalled from CA stores
'McDelivery' and Amazon alcohol delivery arrive in LA
Chocolate milk back on LAUSD menus despite concerns
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Body discovered on front lawn of Tustin home
Son electrocuted trying to save drowning father in pool
Humpback whale stuck in Ventura Harbor Marina finds way out
Drake, Cher among performers at Billboard Music Awards
Trump calls fight against terror a 'battle between good and evil'
SoCal native fulfills childhood dream of becoming Disney inker
Graduates walk out on Pence at Notre Dame commencement
Show More
Ringling Bros. circus performs final show today
LAPD motorcycle officer injured in downtown LA hit-run
Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda hospitalized, team says
Malibu Olympian wins National Open Water Championships
Fugitive arrested in Fontana after allegedly holding teen captive
More News
Top Video
Humpback whale stuck in Ventura Harbor Marina finds way out
Son electrocuted trying to save drowning father in pool
SoCal native fulfills childhood dream of becoming Disney inker
Trump calls fight against terror a 'battle between good and evil'
More Video