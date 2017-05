Casa 0101 founder opens Mexican restaurant in Boyle Heights

Josefina Lopez, an award-winning playwright, screenwriter, activist and founder of Casa 0101 Theater is embarking on a culinary journey with Casa Fina, Restaurant & Cantina in Boyle Heights.Lopez studied at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, a background not known to many. The Chicano activist decided to do more with those set of skills after her favorite Mexican restaurant in Boyle Heights closed.To help keep the Latino culture alive in the neighborhood, Lopez opened up Casa Fina, which serves up a lengthy menu of Chicano cuisine.Twitter: @VistaLA Instagram: @abc7Vista