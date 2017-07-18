FOOD & DRINK

Walmart releases fruit punch-flavored pickles

(Walmart)

Looking for something to add to your summer barbecue? Walmart is now selling "Tropickles," which are essentially cucumber pickles floating in a jar of red fruit punch.

The pickles, which were released July 14, are now being sold under the discount retailer's Great Value brand. The "sweet and sour" combination is far from a zany, new idea. The sweet concoction has been popular in the South for years. In fact, fruit punch is only one of the many tangy treats seen at a Southern summer barbecue. There's also the Koolickle - pickles soaked in Kool-Aid - among other vegetable and fruit pickles made with the sugary drink, including watermelon.

"The modern-day couple, the pickle and fruit punch met on social media (they bonded over recipes on Pinterest, to be exact)," the company said in a statement. "Now, we are celebrating their union on Walmart store shelves."

The jars are $2 each at most Walmart locations. But for pickle purists, the classic dill slices are always nearby.
