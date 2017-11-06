A former student at Soka University of America in Aliso Viejo was arrested after threatening a "killing spree" in a YouTube video posted about the school.According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, David Kenneth Smith, 40, was arrested on Nov. 2 on suspicion of making criminal threats.Investigators received reports about Smith engaging in an email exchange with an instructor at Soka University. The emails discussed disciplinary action against Smith for marijuana use when he attended the university in 2008.Smith's frustration in the emails escalated until he finally emailed the instructor a link to a YouTube video that showed Smith sitting with a semi-automatic pistol on his chest talking about the university.Smith's YouTube channel also included multiple videos recorded in recent days in which he talked about his desire to engage in a "killing spree." In some of the videos, Smith is seen holding a firearm, authorities said.When Smith was taken into custody, investigators recovered nine firearms, all of which were registered to Smith. The firearms were loaded when they were confiscated, officials said.Investigators believed Smith's threats were credible and an attack was possible.Smith is being held on $1 million bail and was expected to appear in court on Monday.Members of the Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Orange County Intelligence Assessment Center worked on the case in concert with OCSD investigators in this case.