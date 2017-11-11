Girl, 11, identified after fatal crash near Boyle Heights taco stand; driver arrested

The scene of a deadly crash in Boyle Heights that took the life of an 11-year-old girl on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. (KABC)

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
An 11-year-old victim has been identified and a driver has been arrested after a fatal high-speed crash Friday night near a taco stand in Boyle Heights.

Elektra Yepez was one of several people who were struck in the collision in the 900 block of Marietta Street, a relative confirmed to ABC7. Elektra died after being transported to a hospital.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, driver Jose Luis Perez was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter.

Witnesses said two adult sisters were having dinner with their children when a speeding motorist lost control of a Ford Mustang. The car went airborne and slammed into two parked vehicles in front of the taco stand.

Four patients - Elektra, the two women and a 15-month-old child -- were rushed to a hospital. The adults' injuries were described as non-life-threatening; the baby was unharmed.

Jocelyn Parras, the owner of the parked car that struck the family, said the vehicle trapped them against a wall. Parras said customers lifted the car to rescue the victims and made ensured the driver of the Mustang remained at the scene.

Investigators are trying to determine if possible street racing or DUI were factors in the crash.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pedestrian struckpedestrian injuredchild killedtraffic fatalitiesBoyle HeightsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Child killed after vehicles crash into Boyle Heights taco stand
Top Stories
Deputy, dispatcher among 3 hospitalized after Compton crash
Disneyland shuts down 2 cooling towers after Legionnaires' cases
George Takei, Richard Dreyfuss respond in harassment scandals
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies in SoCal
Reality TV star charged with killing Coast Guardsman in crash
Gay couple attacked in South LA sparks hate crime investigation
1 in critical condition after pile-up near Disneyland
Attorney says body cam footage shows LAPD officer planting cocaine
Show More
High-speed chase ends in San Pedro; suspect in custody
Veteran LAPD accident investigator loses 2 sons in crash
Safety trainer stops armed man at Rancho Cucamonga business
Paramount family mourns man killed in carjacking rampage
CSULB shark lab runs out of money after increased sightings
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scenes from World Series 2017 between Houston Astros, LA Dodgers
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
More Photos