BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --An 11-year-old victim has been identified and a driver has been arrested after a fatal high-speed crash Friday night near a taco stand in Boyle Heights.
Elektra Yepez was one of several people who were struck in the collision in the 900 block of Marietta Street, a relative confirmed to ABC7. Elektra died after being transported to a hospital.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, driver Jose Luis Perez was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter.
Witnesses said two adult sisters were having dinner with their children when a speeding motorist lost control of a Ford Mustang. The car went airborne and slammed into two parked vehicles in front of the taco stand.
Four patients - Elektra, the two women and a 15-month-old child -- were rushed to a hospital. The adults' injuries were described as non-life-threatening; the baby was unharmed.
Jocelyn Parras, the owner of the parked car that struck the family, said the vehicle trapped them against a wall. Parras said customers lifted the car to rescue the victims and made ensured the driver of the Mustang remained at the scene.
Investigators are trying to determine if possible street racing or DUI were factors in the crash.