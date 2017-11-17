The first two flu-related deaths in Los Angeles County of the flu season have been confirmed.The Department of Public Health said the patients were a middle-aged woman and an elderly man, who both had previous health problems before coming down with the flu."Although most people with flu will recover without problems, these two deaths are a reminder that the flu can be a serious illness," Dr. Jeffrey Gunzenhauser, the county's interim health officer, said.Gunzenhauser said vaccination is the best method of protecting yourself from the flu. He is urging everyone six months of age or older to get vaccinated.People who are pregnant, under the age of 5 and age 65 and up are particularly vulnerable to complications from the flu.Others with conditions such as asthma, chronic lung or heart disease and diabetes are also considered to be at higher risk.Officials note that many young, healthy people avoid getting the flu shot because they are not in the high risk group. They still recommended that those people get vaccinated as they can acquire the flu and transmit it to someone who is more vulnerable.Symptoms of flu include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches and fatigue.