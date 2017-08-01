  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
Drum-based workout combines rhythm and fitness

By
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
Curtis Byrd has been playing drums since age two. Now he's made a career out of it by way of his class creation at Crunch gym known as Beat RX.

"Beat RX is your prescription for rhythm and wellness," said Byrd.

Crunch put Beat RX on the schedule six months ago, providing fitness components that aren't always expected.

"Every fitness component has a sound on the drum," said Byrd.

After learning the beats, there's 20 minutes of cardio, 25 minutes of group drumming and
an unexpected surprise.

For those who have a hard time meditating, Byrd offers a five-minute cool down with your drum. "It's like meditation drumming, very good for the soul," said Byrd.

The musical meditation is paired with affirmations. "Affirmations are so important to peoples lives because it really matters what you say to yourself," said Kelsie Koziol of North Hollywood.

Student Shane Miller says it's more of a workout than you'd think. "It kind of clears your head and you get a good workout. Look how sweaty I am," said Miller.

Byrd's is a real success story. He started with Crunch doing maintenance 13 years ago and now has his own signature class.

"It's really not about drumming. It's about drumming your own rhythm," said Byrd.

Those who want to pound it out can get a free day pass on Crunch gym's website.
