Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university

More than half a dozen students have been sickened by the mumps virus at Chapman University, and the outbreak appears to be worsening.Orange County health officials said they confirmed a new case of mumps on Friday and another case Wednesday morning, bringing the school's total of confirmed cases to five.There have also been three other probable cases of mumps at Chapman University this year, officials said.A rash of cases was confirmed in February after law students at the university attended a back-to-school party at a local restaurant in Newport Beach. The disease is most frequently spread through close contact.Officials are urging students at Chapman University to get vaccinated for the virus and to report any symptoms right away. One of the most identifiable symptoms of infection is pain and swelling along the jawline, according to Dr. Matt Zahn of the Orange County Health Care Agency.School officials say classes have not been impacted by the outbreak and students who have been infected are expected to recover.