SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --Parents of students at a Santa Monica school were being asked Friday to keep their children at home and monitor them amid fears of a possible norovirus outbreak.
John Adams Middle School in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District was shut down after more than 100 students and faculty came down with an illness, which medical experts believe is the norovirus.
The exact number of students affected was not clear as of Friday morning.
The students may have been exposed to the virus while on a five-day science trip to Yosemite, according to school officials.
Health officials said the virus is spread by direct contact with an infected person. Symptoms of the norovirus include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and fever. They typically begin within an hour to 48 hours after exposure.
Due to the norovirus being highly contagious, district officials closed the campus for at least the day and planned to scrub it down with anti-bacterial cleansers.
It was unclear how long the school closure will last.