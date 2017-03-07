HEALTHY LIVING

Study tries to determine if social media creates loneliness

EMBED </>More News Videos

A new study looks into whether social media creates loneliness or if people who are more lonely tend to gravitate to social media. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A new study has looked in to whether social media makes users feel lonelier or if lonely people tend to gravitate toward social media more.

The report published in the Journal of Preventive Medicine asked the question: Is it social media or social isolation?

"The social media craze has helped some people and hurt some others in my opinion," development psychologist Stephanie Marcy with Children's Hospital Los Angeles said.

Marcy was not surprised to learn that the more young people spent on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other apps, the more they perceived themselves to be alone.

"Some people who were otherwise social beings are now relying too much on their screens and their tablets and their telephone and social media," Marcy explained.

Is making a comment or sending a Snapchat really connecting with someone? Experts said users can have thousands of followers, but that doesn't mean they have somebody to call when they need a friend.

"It's sort of a false representation of having social connection when there are many people that have thousands of virtual friends that don't really have somebody they can watch a movie with and that's really quite sad," Marcy said.

While the negative implications of social media are often talked about, Marcy said it has helped some people, including those with anxiety, autism and physical limitations.

"There needs to be moderation and balance no matter what it is and with social media that completely applies," Marcy said.

The study doesn't answer whether people who are isolated are more likely to go online or whether seeing the pages of others makes people feel more disheartened.
Related Topics:
healthhealthy livingsocial mediafacebookinstagramtwittersnapchatredditmental healthautismstudyresearch
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTHY LIVING
Green tea supplements can be dangerous, experts say
Painkiller tax proposed in CA to help pay for rehab services
New gene therapy turns blood cells into cancer fighters
Colon cancer cases rising among millennials, study says
More healthy living
HEALTH & FITNESS
Green tea supplements can be dangerous, experts say
Painkiller tax proposed in CA to help pay for rehab services
New gene therapy turns blood cells into cancer fighters
3WINS partners CSUN students and communities with health programs
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Lancaster suspect tackled at end of high-speed chase
Health care bill: Trump praises legislation, conservatives skeptical
Strip mall building partially collapses in Carson
Yasiel Puig's Sherman Oaks home burglarized
N.C. teen charged with decapitating mother
Election Day 2017: Los Angeles city, county voters head to polls
Grant High School sees heightened security due to more threats
Show More
1 dead in small aircraft crash near Hesperia Airport, officials say
George Michael died of natural causes, British coroner says
Top 7 pancake shops in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
Expiration date jargon has consumers confused about when to throw away food
Man proposes in the hospital after car accident
More News
Top Video
Lancaster suspect tackled at end of high-speed chase
Expiration date jargon has consumers confused about when to throw away food
Election Day 2017: Los Angeles city, county voters head to polls
Grant High School sees heightened security due to more threats
More Video