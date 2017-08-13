Livestreamed, deadly crash in Central California caused by blown tire, lawyer says

EMBED </>More Videos

The attorney for a teenage driver accused of causing a fatal crash while livestreaming on Instagram says a mechanical problem may have caused the accident in Central California.

MERCED, Calif. (KABC) --
The attorney for a teenage driver accused of causing a fatal crash while livestreaming on Instagram says a mechanical problem may have caused the accident in Central California.

Ramnik Samrao, the court-appointed lawyer for Obdulia Sanchez, told a judge that he has reason to believe wear and tear on a tire caused it to blow.
EMBED More News Videos

Family members say her 14-year-old sister was killed, and a live recording of the crash has gone viral.



Sanchez was driving a car that veered onto the shoulder on the outskirts of Los Banos in central California on July 21. Authorities said she overcorrected, causing the vehicle to swerve and overturn into a field, ejecting and killing her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.

Prosecutors said Sanchez was live-streaming on Instagram while driving and that the video, which includes images of the 18-year-old taking her hands from the steering wheel, will be a key piece of evidence in the case.

EMBED More News Videos

14-year-old daughter Jacquelin Sanchez was killed in a crash happened while her sister Obdulia was live streaming on Instagram.



Sanchez also recorded herself standing over her sister's body, saying she was sorry.

"This is the last thing I wanted to happen, OK? ... Rest in peace, sweetie," the teen says. "If you don't survive, I'm so (expletive) sorry."

MORE: Parents reeling after live streamed crash leaves 1 daughter dead, other in jail

Police said medical records from the hospital where the teen was treated show she was legally drunk.

Sanchez has pleaded not guilty to six felonies, including gross vehicular manslaughter and drunken driving.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
traffic accidentinstagramsocial mediacar crashtraffic fatalitiesDUIdui crasharrestCentral CaliforniaCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Driver who livestreamed fatal crash kicked first responders
Driver, 18, who livestreamed deadly crash pleads not guilty
14-year-old survivor of livestreamed crash mourns victim
'She killed her own sister.' Parents reeling after live streamed crash
Woman, 18, arrested after livestreaming deadly crash in CA
Top Stories
Woman killed at white nationalist rally in Charlottesville identified
Chargers to take on Seahawks in 1st preseason game
1 killed, 6 hurt in multi-car wreck on 605 Fwy in Pico Rivera
Peace rallies held across CA after Charlottesville violence
Pres. Trump faulted for not explicitly rebuking white supremacists
Powerball: No big winner, jackpot climbs again
Girl born blind inspires with her singing
Politicians call for Charlottesville violence to be deemed terrorism
Show More
Dad gunned down in Compton in possible mistaken identity case
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in South LA
4-month-old puppy found burned, with broken jaw
5 injured in car crash following short chase in Covina
Suspect accused of attacking Simi Valley woman arrested
More News
Top Video
Woman killed at white nationalist rally in Charlottesville identified
Peace rallies held across CA after Charlottesville violence
Chargers to take on Seahawks in 1st preseason game
1 killed, 6 hurt in multi-car wreck on 605 Fwy in Pico Rivera
More Video