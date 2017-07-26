NEWS

Driver who livestreamed deadly Central California crash pleads not guilty

Obdulia Sanchez appears via teleconference for her arraignment on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.

FRESNO, Calif. (KABC) --
An 18-year-old pleaded not guilty to all charges on Wednesday stemming from a fatal crash in Central California that she livestreamed on Instagram.

Obdulia Sanchez was charged with the following:
  • One count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated

  • An alternative count of gross vehicular manslaughter

  • Two counts of driving under the influence resulting in injury

  • Two counts of driving with a .08% blood alcohol content causing injury

  • Great bodily injury allegations for all four vehicle code violations

She appeared in court via teleconference for her arraignment Wednesday afternoon. In yellow jail garb and with her hands in cuffs, Sanchez was seen on a small screen as she was read her charges.

She said she did not have sufficient funds to hire her own attorney, so one was appointed to her. That attorney entered the not guilty pleas on Sanchez's behalf.

This July 22, 2017 photo provided by the Merced County Sheriff, shows Obdulia Sanchez in Merced, Calif.


Prosecutors said the Instagram video will be a key piece of evidence in the case.

MORE: 18-year-old woman arrested after livestreaming deadly crash in Central California

Family members say her 14-year-old sister was killed, and a live recording of the crash has gone viral.


Sanchez was driving the car on Friday when the vehicle veered onto the shoulder near Henry Miller Road and Highway 165 outside of Los Banos in Merced County.
She overcorrected, causing the car to swerve and roll over into a field, ejecting and killing her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline Sanchez, officials said.

"I f------ killed my sister. I know I'm going to jail for life, I understand that," Sanchez says in the video. "I don't give a f---."

Another 14-year-old girl, Manuela Seja, suffered a leg injury in the crash.
Manuela, who had been dating Jacqueline for seven months, described her girlfriend as a unique and funny individual who wanted to travel.

MORE: Parents reeling after live streamed crash leaves 1 daughter dead, other in jail

14-year-old daughter Jacquelin Sanchez was killed in a crash happened while her sister Obdulia was live streaming on Instagram.


Family members say Jacqueline was supposed to celebrate her quinceanera on Sunday. Loved ones started a GoFundMe page for Jacqueline's funeral expenses.

According to CHP, Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence at the time of the wreck. Prosecutors say Sanchez could spend more than 13 years in state prison if convicted of all the charges.

The Associated Press and KFSN-TV contributed to this report.
